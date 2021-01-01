The Dr. Martens Work Plenum WP ST 6-Tie Boot makes sure you stay protected in unpredictable work environments and steady on your feet on slippery surfaces so you can get through your day in total confidence. Style numbers: 23388001 (Black) and 23387201 (Dark Brown). Hiker-style work boot with steel toe that meets ASTM F2413-11 M I/75, C/75 EH standards. Republic leather and nylon upper. Waterproof membrane construction keeps out the wet elements for a drier, more comfortable foot environment. Traditional lace-up closure with sturdy fabric laces and metal hardware for a secure fit. Padded collar for added comfort. Cushioned PU insole provides excellent all-day comfort and support. Electrical hazard protection guards against accidental contact with electrical charge by offering additional insulation from the ground. Air-cushioned PVC outsole is slip resistant rated ASTM-F1677-2005 with a high degree of oil and abrasion resistance. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 15 oz Shaft: 5 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size UK 10 (US Men's 11), width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.