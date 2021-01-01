Plum 4.5-Foot Junior Trampoline & Enclosure, No Size

DESIGN Sturdy and safe round trampoline Lower 14” frame easy for little ones to get in and out Weatherproof and rust-resistant PVC safety pad, enclosure foam, and frame Enclosure net keeps jumper safe Thick foam pads protect jumper from springs (3) high quality zinc-coated steel springs UV-treated jumping mat Suitable for outdoor use only Suitable for one jumper at a time SPECS Dimensions: 55” x 55” x 70” Enclosure Height: 59” Max. Weight: 88 lbs. Assembly: takes (2) adults approximately (2) hours Suitable for ages 3 - 6 Additional Details Style: PLM.015