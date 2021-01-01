Plum Crazy Modern Muscle car american V8 engine car design Premium T-Shirt

This cool plum crazy modern muscle car tee is the perfect gift for any muscle car lover, petrolhead, dad, grandfather, friend or boyfriend who loves Motorsport and the best american muscle cars, real engines, big block. Sharing the love for V8 power. Wear this plum crazy muscle car shirt proudly to the circuits, buy it for you brother or sister, or for yourself and share with the world your real passion for speed and engine sounds. Car racing big engines, power, speed v8 sounds and Motorsport. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.