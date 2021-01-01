Inspired by Alice, our founders Nana, a strong northern woman who never went anywhere without her handbag and lipstick. Alice has been thoughtfully designed to take you from day to night with style. Expertly handcrafted in England from super soft, durable and light-weight British sheep leather and lined with Italian alcantara. Alice is big enough to fit a laptop and bring an understated contemporary feel to any outfit. Fit all your necessities inside with an internal zip pocket, 2 patch pockets, pen slot and key fob. The Internal drawstring gathers the leather to give a contemporary shape and highlights the beautiful buttery softness of British leather. Did we mention all of our bags have a water resistant finish? No more ugly watermarked stains on your lovely leather bag. Care and Information: The leather for our bags is of a carefully constructed strength, with a special WR100X water resistant /repellent finish which dries off soft. WR100X performance leather has a structure which maintains its natural breathability, beautiful look and butter soft feel. Although we do not recommended it, some of our customers have told us they have used a protective spray on our leather. Most light marks can be removed using a damp soft cloth and we would recommend you keep your bag away from oil-based products. If your bag does come in contact with oil-based products, we have found a little corn starch and a damp cloth can help remove marks and prints. If the lining of your bag becomes marked it can be easily cleaned with a little soft detergent and a damp cloth. Plum Leather Alice Hobo In Taylor Yates