Are you a heating installer and proud of your craft? Then this funny saying is just the right design for the construction site, because with humour you always make a good statement. Also suitable as a nice gift for a plant mechanic. Do you work plumbers, as a plumber or plumber? Then this top with craftsman slogan and design fits a great gift for you. It is great for birthdays, Christmas or Father's Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem