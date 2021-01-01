Too Faced Plumping Station To Go Travel Lip And Face Set

Plumping Station To Go Travel Lip And Face Set - Too Faced travel-sized Plumping Station To Go Travel Lip And Face Set of famous plumping products scientifically proven to plump, lift & fill. Jerrod & the Too Faced labs created these products to instantly plump and add volume over time, bringing visibly smooth, lifted, & volumized results! Benefits Lip Injection Power Plumping Gloss: Volumizing technology provides instant plumping results for the appearance of fuller lips Avocado oil and vitamin E smooth and soften lips Clear pink shade provides a glossy tint Lip Injection Extreme: Lips appear full and pouty Clear gloss with light-reflecting shine Nourishes and conditions Lips appear fuller from first application and plumper overall, over time Plump & Prime: Unique serum texture makes it easy to apply under makeup Primes skin with hydration to create a smooth canvas Lightweight milky serum texture/formula absorbs readily into skin Includes Travel Size Lip Injection Extreme Instant & Long-Term Lip Plumper Travel Size Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Instant & Long-Term Lip Plumper Travel Size Lip Injection Lip Gloss Glossy & Bossy Travel Size Plump & Prime Luxury Face Plumping Primer Serum - Plumping Station To Go Travel Lip And Face Set