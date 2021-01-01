Stella McCartney Plunging Embellished Drape Dress

Designed with a daring plunging neckline with signature sash draped across the chest, this embellished sleeveless dress with side slits falls gently to a floor-sweeping silhouette. Plunging neckline with strap Sleeveless Concealed back zip V-back Embellished detail Front slits Viscose/elastane/resin Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 62" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND From interning at Christian Lacroix at 16 to her role as Chlo??'s Creative Director, Stella McCartney made a name for herself in the fashion industry well before the launch of her own brand in 2001. Since its inception, McCartney has remained dedicated to sustainability and taken an ethically minded design approachnever using leather, feathers, skin or fur in any of her pieces. Today, the brand is renowned for its bold, feminine ready-to-wear and accessories, as well as its foray into menswear, kids' clothing and fragrances. Advanced European - Stella Mccartney Rtw > Stella Mccartney > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Stella McCartney. Color: Black. Size: 12.