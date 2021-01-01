Ala a Plunging V-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit

Outfitted with a plunging neckline, this bodysuit is all about the drama. Made from a soft wool-blend knit with ribbed finishes, it clings perfectly to the bodys curves and enhances the silhouette. V-neck with snap-button closure Long sleeves Pull-on style Rib-knit trim Wool/polyester Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Bodycon silhouette About 30" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND A trained sculptor, Tunisian designer Azzedine Ala a presented his first collection in 1981 after years of creating for others. Revered for his impeccable craftsmanship and signature fit-and-flare dresses, Ala as goal was to make women feel their best. His precision is exemplified by his timeless ready-to-wear and laser-cut accessories. Designer Rtw - Adv Couture-alaia > Ala a > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ala a. Color: Noir. Size: 2.