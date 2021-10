Slip into the simplistic style and classic fit of the Madewell Plus Fairview Sweater Tank. Sleeveless unlined U-neck tank with wide fixed shoulders. Straight wide ribbed hemline with side vents. 83% cotton, 17% polyamide. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size 1X. Please note that measurements may vary by size.