Boost Plus Ready to Drink Nutritional Drink, Very Vanilla Nutritional Shake, 12 - 8 FL OZ Bottles

BOOST Plus Very Vanilla Flavored Nutritional Drink is a nutritional shake that provides balanced nutrition as part of a healthy diet. This vanilla drink provides 26 vitamins and minerals, 14 grams of protein per serving and has 50% more calories than BOOST Original drinks (360 calories vs 240 in BOOST Original) to help gain or maintain weight. To support strong bones, these nutritional shakes also contain Vitamin D and calcium. BOOST Plus Very Vanilla Nutritional Drinks have a great vanilla taste. For easy portability, this pack includes 12 reclosable 8 fluid ounce bottles.