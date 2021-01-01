Add to your jean collection with the Madewell Plus Relaxed Jeans in Cresthaven Wash: Ripped Edition. These cotton jeans are crafted with a button and zip-fly closure, classic five-pocket design, logo patch at the back right waist, deconstruction throughout for a broken-in feel and fading rinse to give them a vintage vibe. Pull-on design. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 38 in Outseam: 42 in Inseam: 25 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 20 in Leg Opening: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size 14W. Please note that measurements may vary by size.