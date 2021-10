Love your look any day of the week sporting the LAUREN Ralph Lauren Plus Size Blanket-Stripe Boatneck Top. This timeless wardrobe staple is crafted from soft, stretch-infused cotton and features an LRL monogram at the waist for signature Lauren style. A Southwestern-inspired blanket-stripe motif refreshes it for the season. Boatneck with elbow-length sleeves, folded cuffs and side-split hem. 94% cotton, 6% elastane. Machine washable. Imported.