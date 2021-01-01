Plus Size Checkmate Tankini Top

Look and feel your absolute best with Elomi swimwear. Available in separates and one-piece designs, Elomi swimwear styles are sure to flatter and shape ensuring you feel your most confident., Style Number: ES800361 This flowy, checkered print tankini top is a must-have, Wire-free foam-lined cups provide support and shape, Self-tie bow detail and keyhole add a whimsical flair, Upper back panel with powernet lining to anchor cups, Customize the fit with fully adjustable stretch straps, Handkerchief hemline adds a playful flair, XTRA LIFE LYCRA combats chlorine for long-lasting fit, Sleek, stretch microfiber ALLPlusSize,Full Figure,Queen,Lycra,Mesh,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,ElomiCheckmate,Soft Cup,Full Cup,Lined,Seamed,Fully Adjustable Straps,Built-in Bra,Chlorine Resistant,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Swimwear