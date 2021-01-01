The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. The Madewell Plus Size Curvy Perfect Vintage Jeans in Ellicott Wash features a tapered style that is reengineered for those with an hourglass shape. Perfect for any day of the week with your favorite top. Has slimming Magic Pocketsâ an extra layer at the front panel that holds you in for a sleek look. Classic five pocket styling with belt loop waistband, zip-fly and button closure. Branding patch at rear waistband. 79% cotton, 20% recycled cotton, 1% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 40 in Inseam: 27 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size 14W. Please note that measurements may vary by size.