The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. The Madewell Plus Size Curvy Perfect Vintage Jeans in Ellicott Wash features a tapered style that is reengineered for those with an hourglass shape. Perfect for any day of the week with your favorite top. Has slimming Magic Pocketsâ an extra layer at the front panel that holds you in for a sleek look. Classic five pocket styling with belt loop waistband, zip-fly and button closure. Branding patch at rear waistband. 79% cotton, 20% recycled cotton, 1% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 40 in Inseam: 27 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 16 in Leg Opening: 16 in Product measurements were taken using size 14W. Please note that measurements may vary by size.