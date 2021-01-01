NYDJ Plus Size Plus Size Denim Knee Capris with Riveted Side Seam Slit in Clean Horizon

A flattering length that's perfect for warm days, the NYDJ Plus Size Denim Knee Capris with Riveted Side Seam Slit in Clean Horizon are a wardrobe essential! Lift TuckÂ® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented crisscross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette, so you can look, feel and wear one size smaller. Belt loop waistband. Zip fly and button closure. Traditional five-pocket construction. 53% cotton, 21% viscose, 15% modal, 9% polyester, 2% elastane. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 38 in Outseam: 24 in Inseam: 14 in Front Rise: 18 in Back Rise: 10 in Leg Opening: 16 in Convertible Inseam: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 14W, inseam 14. Please note that measurements may vary by size.