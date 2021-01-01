; The prAna Plus Size Electa Leggings has high-waisted support, supersoft comfort, and studio-to-street worthy strength. Polyblend for soft and cozy feel. Subtle sheen that gives this legging an extra pop of style. Has a gentle texture you're going to love against your skin. 85% recycled polyester, 15% lycra elastane. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 36 in Inseam: 25 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size 1X. Please note that measurements may vary by size.