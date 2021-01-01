Flaunt these classic JAG Jeans Plus Size Eloise Boot Jeans for a look that is perfect for everyday wear. Mid rise jean boasts a classic bootcut silhouette. Mid Vintage flaunts a medium blue wash with flattering hand sanding and whiskers on a beautiful crosshatch denim. Five-pocket construction. Curved back yoke. Belt loop waistband. Brand patch at right rear waist. Zip fly with button closure. 72% cotton, 20% modal, 7% elasterell-polyester, 1% spandex. Machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 43 in Inseam: 33 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 17 1 2 in Leg Opening: 7 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 14W (36 Waist), inseam 33. Please note that measurements may vary by size.