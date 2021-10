Fit 4 U Plus Size Fit 4 Ur C's Off The Shoulder Swim Top. Fit 4 Ur C's off-the-shoulder top can be worn in multitudes of ways. A flattering ruffle falls on the shoulders which hide upper arms. This ruffle can be pulled up to the shoulders for a peasant look or worn with one shoulder up or with bare shoulders. You decide! The top is loose so it hides any mid torso & tummy issues! Soft cups that support C and D cup sizes lift! Adjustable straps allow you to fit this style perfectly 4 U.