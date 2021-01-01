The HUE Plus Size Hibiscus Denim High-Rise Skimmer legging gives you the pop of floral you need for your wardrobe. With a great floral print, skimmer length and functional back pockets you'll want to wear these all spring and beyond! 67% cotton, 29% polyester, 3% rayon, 1% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 38 in Inseam: 26 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 17 in Leg Opening: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size 1X, inseam 26. Please note that measurements may vary by size.