You'll be earning top marks in the studious LAUREN Ralph Lauren Plus Size Layered Cotton Sweater. Top features a sweater layer and button down blouse under accent for a classic put-together layered look. Crafted from a cotton acrylic blend, this sweater blouse drapes comfortably over the body. Fitted raglan sleeves are ribbed at the cuffs. Sweater features a middle seam on front and back. 60% cotton, 40% acrylic. Machine wash cold, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 30 in Chest Measurement: 54 in Sleeve Length: 31 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 1X. Please note that measurements may vary by size.