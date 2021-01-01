NYDJ Plus Size Plus Size Linen Cropped Wide Leg Pants in Wet Sand

The NYDJ Plus Size Linen Cropped Wide Leg Pants in Wet Sand offer a subtle look that pairs well with blouses, flats, or heels for an easy and professional look. Four-pocket construction. Zip fly button frontal closure. Belt loops at waistline. 53% cotton, 45% viscose, 2% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 38 in Outseam: 37 in Inseam: 25 in Front Rise: 13 in Back Rise: 17 in Leg Opening: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size 14W, inseam 25. Please note that measurements may vary by size.