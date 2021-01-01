Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Plus Size Maxi Dress with Empire Waist

Para nuestra comunidad de habla hispana: Este favorecedor vestido largo hasta el tobillo de Sofia Jeans presenta una femenina cintura de corte imperio y un ruedo con volante escalonado, ahora en un moderno estampado bohemio. Exclusivamente en Walmart.Material: 100% Viscose/100% viscosaCare: Machine washable/Lavar a máquinaCountry of Origin: Imported/Artículo importadoSize: Model is 5’8” and is wearing a size 2X/La modelo mide 5’8” y viste una talla pequeña “2X” Fit: Fitted under bust/Ajustado debajo del bustoLength: Maxi length; 52” from highest shoulder point for size 2X/Largo hasta el tobillo; 52” desde el punto más alto del hombro para el tamaño “2X” Neckline: V-neck/Cuello en VClosure: Pullover style/Estilo fácil de ponerSleeves: Long sleeves; elastic ruffle cuffs/Manga larga; puños elásticos con volantesPockets: None/NingunoFeatures: Woven body; empire waist with drawstring tie; ruffle tiered hem; unlined/Tejido plano; cintura de corte imperio y lazo con cordón ajustable; ruedo con volante escalonado; sin forroWomen’s Plus Maxi Dress with Empire Waist from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. There's something about the cultural mix, sexiness, and energy of these clothes that makes you feel confident—wear something you absolutely love.