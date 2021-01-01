Champion Stealth Grey Plus Size Mock Neck, Raglan Sleeve, Textured Microfleece Pullover

Champion Plus Size Mock Neck, Raglan Sleeve, Textured Microfleece Pullover. Cozy up in a style that you'll wear for all of your outdoor events! Designed with a mock neck and raglan sleeves, this pullover from Champion has textured microfleece with knit fleece contour shaping. A zip front entry with a stretch elastic cuff and hem provides optimal comfort, and thumbholes offer a finish that will keep you warm during cold days. An interior media portal and guide finish the details of this must-have style.