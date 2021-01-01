City Chic Black Plus Size Savannah Maxi Dress

City Chic Plus Size Savannah Maxi Dress. Ooze elegance in the figure-flattering Savannah Maxi Dress. Prepare to have all eyes on you in this stunning full-length gown, detailed with a front ruffle and an off-shoulder neckline. Key Features Include: - Ruffled sweetheart off-shoulder neckline - Boned bodice for structure and support - Off-shoulder arm coverage - Front ruffle detail with dramatic side slits - Invisible back zip closure with hook & eye fastening - Full-length hemline - Satin lined The model wears a size XS/14 and is 176cm tall. Center-back measurement: 127cm/50 inches.