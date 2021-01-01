NYDJ Plus Size Plus Size Sheri Slim Jeans in Brickell

The NYDJ Plus Size Sheri Slim Jeans in Brickell will add modern style to any ensemble with a high-rise design and slim leg that tapers to a skinny opening. The classy Sheri is featured on a cotton-blend fabrication with a subtle hint of stretch. Lift TuckÂ® Technology lifts and shapes curves so you instantly appear one size smaller. Patented crisscross panel flattens the tummy. Brickell wash boasts a medium blue hue with tonal topstitching, artistic whiskers, and hand sanding. Five-pocket design. Belt loop waistband. Zipper fly and button closure. 64% cotton, 23% polyester, 11% viscose, 2% elastane. Machine wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 40 in Inseam: 30 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 14 in Product measurements were taken using size 14W, inseam 30. Please note that measurements may vary by size.