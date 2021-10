The HUE Plus Size Solid Short Sleeve Sleep Gown creates the perfect foundation for sleep featuring a soft jersey fabrication with sheer lace trim at the straight hemline. Features breakthrough Temp Tech technology that helps you maintain the perfect temperature, keeping you cool when you're hot and warm when you're not . Scoop neckline flaunts sheered details at the front. Short raglan sleeves. 95% rayon, 5% spandex. Machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Imported.