Plus Size Solid Skirted Swim Bottom

Look 10 lbs. lighter in 10 seconds with Miraclesuit swimwear. Designed to shape and firm the body without a bulky lining or a vise-like girdle, now you can swim sleek, chic...and in comfort! , Style Number: 6518803W Swim with confidence in this slimming swim skirt, Slims and smoothes tummy and hips with firm control, Pair with your favorite Miraclesuit tankini top, 15" long; measurement taken from size 16W, Lasting color due to chlorine resistant microfiber