Plus Size Varsity Hoodie

Nike bras and apparel are dedicated to the lifestyle of an athlete. Designed with the latest high performance fabrics that provide ventilation and support. , Style Number: CU8588 Head to the gym or just lounge in this cozy hoodie, Loose fit with screen print Nike logo across chest, Keep the chill out with knotted, raw-edge drawstrings, Color-block design for an eye-catching look, Soft, stretch cotton and polyester blend Full Figure,Queen,_ Mostly Cotton,CottonBlend,Polyester,Exercise,Layering Piece,NotMaternity,Performance,Sport,Pullover Sweatshirt,Tops,Long Sleeve,Hooded,Activewear