Accentuate your elegance in the gorgeous an practical Madewell Plus Size Waterproof Raincoat. Long sleeve mock-neck fixed hood construction with a straight hemline. Drawstring adjustable hood. Full button down frontal closure. Drawstring adjustable waistline. Handwarmer pockets at sides. 70% cotton, 30% polyamide. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 39 in Chest Measurement: 44 in Sleeve Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size 1X. Please note that measurements may vary by size.