This Americana Themed Baseball Tee Is Must Add To Your Wardrobe! The Thick Striped Detailing On The Sleeves Adds Another Level Of Dimension, Bringing A Stylish Element To A Classic Baseball Tee. soft And Lightweight Burnwash Fabric - Americana Printed Sleeves - 3/4 Length Sleeves - Crew Neck - Slightly Sheer Fabric - Relaxed Fit - Shirttail Hem - Model Is 5' 10" And Wearing A Size Zero. Imported - 52% Cotton 48% Polyester - Machine Wash