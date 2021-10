Sugar and spice play nice on this flow-to-fit dress done with a dipped neckline and the season's voluminous sleeve style. Plus an earth-friendly fabric means the good vibes continue. 37" length (size 2 X-Large) Deep V-neck Long sleeves with elastic cuffs 100% Lenzing(TM) EcoVero(TM) viscose Lenzing EcoVero viscose is a sustainably produced fiber using pulp made from renewable wood sources and certified with the EU Ecolabel for high environmental