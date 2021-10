Bandana Backed Ripped Detailing Gives These Shorts A Fun Personality. Wear One Of Our Tuck In Tanks Or Tees With This Flattering High Rise Bandana Backed Ripped Short. medium Sandblasted Wash - Fray Hem - Bandana Backed Ripped Detailing - All Pockets Are Functional - Button And Zipper Closure - Model Is 5' 10" And Wearing A Size 16W. Imported - 98% Cotton 2% Spandex - Machine Wash