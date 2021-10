With a shawl collar, dropped sleeves and oversized patch pockets, this slouchy blazer gives a nod to the unlined, unstructured jackets of the '80s. Made of supersoft Lightspun double gauze, it's comfy enough to wear at home (and you won't miss your hoodie for a second). Style Name: Madewell Lightspun Dorset Blazer (Plus Size). Style Number: 6265306 1.