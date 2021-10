Sculpt your body's natural shape with a mid-thigh bodysuit from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS that supports your chest, holds in your core and lifts your butt. Reflecting the brand's passion for highly technical shapewear solutions for every body, this mid-thigh bodysuit has whisper-soft, seamless construction and comes in nine different shades to complement your skin tone. Style Name: Skims Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit (Regular & Plus Size). Style