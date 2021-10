A slimming tank made from lightweight, breathable microfiber creates a smooth look under clothing without compressing the bust. It is updated with a single-layer Printed Power(TM) of shaping technology, that targets the tummy with lightweight shaping. Scoop neck Noncompressive bust fits any bust size Fit-flexible hem construction Flat neckline and armhole stay invisible under clothes 55% nylon, 45% Lycra(R) spandex Machine wash, tumble dry