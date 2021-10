3 section ballonet bra with supported laminated bottom cups and stretch Swiss embroidered top cup for a supportive and uplifting fit with subtle stretch in the top cup to accommodate a fuller bust Stretch mesh wings (single layer d-g cups, Double layer gg-k cups) provides firm and comfortable support around the body Fully adjustable straps on all sizes with plush backing for additional comfort Stretch embroidered top cup with stretch mesh lining Uk sized