A thermal-knit panel revs up the textural interest of this V-neck T-shirt cut with a curvy hem and a swingy, voluminous silhouette. When you buy Treasure & Bond, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth. Style Name: Treasue & Bond Mixed Media Swing T-Shirt (Plus Size). Style Number: 6098273 2.