MANGO MAN - Plush-cotton jogger pants off white - L - Men

Online Exclusive, Cotton-blend fabric, Felt fabric, Jogger design, Elastic waist with adjustable drawstring, Two side pockets, Welt pocket on the back, Elastic hem, The model is 187 cm tall and is wearing a size M, The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection.