A plush hooded sweatshirt jacket? Yes, but no. Because this basic is elevated by the shield printed on the back that certifies you as a student of the "Life is Awesome" School.Zip fastenerKangaroo pocketHoodShield printed next to message: The School of "Life is Awesome"Logo embroidered under the neckWashed/wornElastic on waist and cuffsRegular fitLong sleeve