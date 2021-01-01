Artist Couture Plush Pout Lip Gloss, One Size , Pink

What it is: A luxurious, cushiony-soft, high-shine gloss that provides sheer to medium coverage.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, and triclocarban. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: This high-shine, light weight, and non-sticky formula features a cooling agent that provides a soothing and fresh sensation while giving the appearance of fuller-looking lips. The precision, teardrop applicator delivers the perfect amount of product, hugging your lips during application.Suggested Usage:-Apply directly to the lips with the precision, teardrop applicator.-Wear alone to experience sheer to medium coverage with a wet like shine.-Use on top of your favorite lipstick to achieve voluptuous-looking lips.-Size:.22 oz/ 6.4 mLIngredients:Polybutene, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Isostearyl Isostearate, Polyglyceryl-2 Tetraisostearate, Hydrogenated Styrene/Methyl Styrene/Indene Copolymer, Synthetic Beeswax, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Mica, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Menthone Glycerin Acetal, Dicalcium Phosphate, Propylene Carbonate, Tribehenin, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Flavor (Aroma), Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil [Ricinus Communis Oil], Sorbitan Isostearate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Lactic Acid, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Tocopherol, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77492), Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090), Red 7 Lake (CI 15850).