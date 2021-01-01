Give your lips a soft - as - a - teddy - bear plush upgrade with this non - opaque, smudge - proof liquid lipstick. Whether you prefer one coat or maximum color intensity, Plushies Liquid Lipstick will make your lips feel like pillowy clouds on first contact. This natural lip - enhancing color has a non - drying and touch - proof formula (plus a sweet blackberry candy scent) that won't budge, stray or make your pout look harsh or overdone. With an array of colors to choose from, you can satisfy all your moods one swipe at a time.0.11 fl. oz. About the BrandLime CrimeMade in USA | Plushies in Turkish Delight