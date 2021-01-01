Persol PO3231S Square Sunglasses, Havana/Green, 54 mm

This style has a Vintage shape inspired by the Italian Dolce Vita, and an oversized, unisex look with bold temples, reminiscent of the glamour of Fellini movies. This modern-classic design is a fresh, A-list twist on traditional style, while its powerful shapes and luminous new colours give it contemporary attitude. Exclusive Caffè and new opal acetates add light texture to unisex bold profiles, for stand-out style. Visit our Persol Brand Shop - click on the Persol logo above to view our full assortment.