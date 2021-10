Do youl love panda bears? Grab this cute panda design for women, girls, kids, youth, teen. his Cute Panda in a Pocket Graphic makes a wonderful Gift for Panda Lover. It features a little panda in a breast pocket. This casual funny apparel features a cute baby panda bear in cutest kawaii anime style drawing playing around your fake breast pocket. A peronal pocket-panda habitat! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem