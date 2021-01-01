The Fjallraven Pocket Pack is a shoulder bag for carrying a few essentials. Inside there is a little pocket for your phone, so put it inside, add some cash, a credit card or even a passport. Wear it across the body or hide it under your jacket. On the trail for hands-free and empty pockets or for travel. Features of the Fjallraven Pocket Pack Versatile Pocket in G-1000 HeavyDuty Design inspired from the pockets on our classic garments To be worn over the shoulder, with adjustable strap Internal phone pocket Zippered security pocket on back