Pocket puppy design - Tibet Terrier Tote Bag

This Tibetan Terrier Fan Designs by Lovemybello Dog Designs is perfect for any true dog fan. If you love your Tibetan Terrier with all your heart as he looks cute out of the design bag, you will love this great Tibetan Terrier design. There are many occasions to wear this great Tibetan Terrier retro vintage dog design. Just right for Christmas or birthday for the real dog lover. See more designs in our shop Lovemybello on Amazon. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.