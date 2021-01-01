CamelBak Podium 21 oz. Water Bottle, Carbon

The CamelBak® Podium 21 oz. Water Bottle delivers easy and reliable hydration. This BPA-free water bottle is made with TruTaste™ polypropylene with HydroGuard™ for clean tasting water. Its self-sealing Jet Valve™ and lockout dial prevents spills, while offering a high flow rate. The water bottle parts separate for easy cleaning. FEATURES: Ideal for bike rides or running Fits a variety of bottle cages Self-sealing silicone Jet Valve™ prevents spills High flow cap for fast hydration Positive lock out for a leak-proof closure TruTaste™ polypropylene with HydroGuard™ for superior taste Lightweight, ergonomic design makes it easy to squeeze Parts disconnect making it easy to clean BPA/BPS/BPF Free SPECS: Capacity: 21 oz. Dimensions: 2.9” x 2.9” x 8.2” Weight: 2.6 oz.