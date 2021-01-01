Tide PODS Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs, Spring Meadow (168 ct.)

Tide PODS Spring Meadow laundry detergent pacs are super concentrated with 90% cleaning ingredients to rejuvenate even dingy clothes for brighter brights and whiter whites, wash after wash. Each Tide PODS is a 3-in-1 breakthrough laundry solution with highly concentrated detergent, stain remover, and color protector, giving you more bang for your buck. The Spring Meadow scent is infused with fresh floral notes to help keep your clothes smelling great. Tide PODS pacs are small but powerful. In one tiny capsule with an innovative, three-chamber design that separates key ingredients until they hit the wash for maximum cleaning power. More than just a liquid in a pouch, these reformulated laundry pacs reveal Tide's brightest clean yet. Its special film enables the multi-chamber technology to dissolve in both hot and cold water. As this special film can be dissolved in water, make sure you always handle pods with dry hands. Tide PODS are formulated with quick collapsing Smart Suds. It targets tough stains and works in both HE and standard front-load and top-load washing machines. For superior performance, place two Tide PODS pacs into the washing machine drum before you add clothes for large loads. For smaller loads, use one laundry pac.