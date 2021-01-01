Carolina Herrera Pointelle Knit Fit-&-Flare Dress

Delicate pointelle panel knit detailing gives modern texture to this long-sleeve fit-and-flare dress while flared cuffs finish the midi silhouette. Scalloped roundneck Long flare sleeves Back keyhole tie Side zip closure Pointelle panel knit finish Cotton Lining: nylon/elastane Dry clean only Made in Italy of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Classic fit, fits to size About 49.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Carolina Herreras eponymous brand reflects her signature personal style. Since launching her line in 1981, the Venezuelan designer has won numerous accolades and landed many notable figures on best-dressed lists. Today, the labels Creative Director Wes Gordon delivers on the labels elegant aesthetic with sophisticated yet whimsical dresses, separates and accessories. Designer Evening - Herrera /CH > Carolina Herrera > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Carolina Herrera. Color: Dark Navy. Size: Large.