An oriental spicy fragrance for women & men. Sweet, juicy, tasty, smoky, complex & mesmerizing. Launch year: 2015. Top notes: Bergamot, Blackcurrant, Rum, Pear, Spun sugar, Tagetes. Heart notes: Turkish rose, Spices, Peony, Birch. Base notes: Ambrette (musk mallow), White cedar extract, Cashmere wood. Design house: Miller Harris. Scent name: Poirier D'un Soir. Gender: Unisex. Category: Perfume. SubType: EDP Spray. Size: 3.4 oz. Barcode: 5051198586017. Miller Harris - Poirier D'un Soir Eau De Parfum Spray 100ml/3.4oz. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.