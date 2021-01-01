Roberto Coin Pois Moi Diamond & 18K Rose Gold Single-Row Bangle Bracelet

From the Pois Moi Collection. This soft, rounded square of 18k rose gold is detailed with uniform dots and carved with a single pav diamond divot, in a glamorous take on textural appeal. Diamonds, 0.07 tcw 18k rose gold Diameter, about 2.25" Hinged push-lock closure Made in Italy ABOUT THE BRAND Jewelry designer Roberto Coin founded his eponymous line in 1996, with a strong emphasis on elegance and creative experimentation. Each piece is the result of a long creative process, taking inspiration from cultural influences and nature. Fine Jewelry - Roberto Coin Asset > Roberto Coin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Roberto Coin. Color: Rose Gold.